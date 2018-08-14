Two Shoplifters Arrested

A man and woman from Salina were taken into custody on felony theft charges in connection to a series of high-tech items that were stolen from Wal-Mart at 2900 S. 9th.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 34-year-old Brent Trimble and 42-year-old Stacie Walle were arrested on Monday after loss and prevention agents at the store were able to share a license plate number with police on the Ford F150 pickup the two were spotted in.

Police allege that between July 16 and August 11, Trimble used a scheme to steal merchandise and cash by purchasing a Samsung sound tower.

He then would leave the store and return with the receipt – pick up another sound tower and show staff at the door his receipt as he walked out.

Police say he also used his receipt to get cash back on merchandise he simply took off the shelf and presented to customer service.

Trimble is now facing four counts of felony theft while Walle has been charged with one count of felony theft for her role in the scheme.