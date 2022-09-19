Two Sentenced For Shooting Salina Officer

Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in an August 2020 incident in Saline County that included shooting and injuring a Salina police officer.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s Office, Saline County District Court Judge Rene Young sentenced Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 39, of Salina, to 247 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, and 38 months for two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, to be served consecutively for a total of 285 months. He was also sentenced to 36 months of post release supervision and must register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Young sentenced Adam Drew Humphrey, 38, also of Salina, to 247 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer. Young also sentenced Humphrey to 36 months of post release supervision and he must register as a violent offender for 15 years. Both defendants pleaded guilty to the charges on July 5.

The crimes took place in August 2020, during an attempted traffic stop near Salina. One Salina police officer was shot and injured, one additional Salina police officer and a Saline County sheriff’s deputy were shot at, but were uninjured. Young sentenced both defendants to pay $40,762.44 in restitution to the City of Salina for the injured officer’s medical bills.

At around 2:30 in the morning on Sunday, August 30, 2020, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle failing to stop for multiple stops signs in north Salina. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle fled.



At the beginning of the pursuit, an occupant of the vehicle fired multiple gun shots at the pursuing police vehicle on North Ninth Street near Thomas Park. One of these rounds fired by the suspect struck the pursuing officer in his foot.

The vehicle pursuit left the city limits of Salina on North Ninth Street and West Pleasant Hill Road with two Salina police officers pursuing the vehicle.

During the pursuit in Saline County, officers and deputies attempted to set up vehicle tire deflating devices in front of the fleeing vehicle. They too were fired upon by occupants of the fleeing vehicle while attempting to place these tire deflating devices on Halstead Road near I-70. Both the deputy and the officer returned fire.

At 2:40 the fleeing vehicle left the roadway in the area of West Crawford and Halstead Road and crashed. The occupants of the vehicle fled from the vehicle.

One occupant was located hiding in a nearby field and taken into custody and a second suspect escaped. He was caught several hours later near the I-70 East Topeka Turnpike Interchange.

The case was investigated by the Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Highway Patrol Capitol Police.

Mugshots via Saline County Sheriff’s Office. From left Adam Humphrey and Shawn Humphrey