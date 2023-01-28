Two Saved From Capsized Boat

First responders rescued two men whose boat capsized in an area lake early Saturday morning.

According to the Reno County Emergency Management, at 6:02AM Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while hunting.

The agency says two male occupants and their dog were clinging to the side of the boat, in icy waters, waiting for help to arrive. While in route, District 9 requested a water rescue team from the Hutchinson Fire Department. Fortunately, one of the boat occupants was able to call 911 and dispatch was able to provide a location to the responding fire departments.

When District 9 personnel arrived, they were able to see a faint light in the water approximately 200 yards from Mr. D’s boat ramp. Working with the dispatcher, District 9 was able to confirm the light they were seeing were the occupants of the boat.

When the Hutchinson Fire Department Arrived, they quickly launched their boat and located the two occupants and their dog. They were assisted into the boat, brought back to shore, and were treated and released by Haven EMS.

Reno County Fire District 9, the Hutchinson Fire Department, Hutchinson/Reno County Emergency Communications, the Reno County Sheriffs’ Office, Haven EMS, Kansas Wildlife and Parks, and Cheney Fire all worked together during the incident.