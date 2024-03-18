Two Salina Teens Killed in Head-On Crash

A head-on crash kills two Salina teens and injures three other people on Friday evening.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 17-year-old Vance R. McComber of Salina and 17-year-old Anthony J. Windell of Salina both died at the scene Friday.

Authorities say speed was factor in the deadly crash that occurred around 6:26pm in the 2800 block of West Crawford and Fairchilds Road. Deputies report two drivers were racing in Chevy Camaros as they sped westbound on Crawford.

McComber’s 2001 Camaro collided head-on with a 2022 Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Rosa Vasquez of Lorraine, Kansas. Vasquez and a 12-year-old girl were both injured in the crash and transported to Salina Regional Health Center with serious, but non-life threatening inuries.

Alfonso D. Torres-Ramirez, 17 of Salina was buckled up in the backseat of the Camaro and was also taken to the hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and the male driver of the other Chevy Camaro involved in the incident has been interviewed.