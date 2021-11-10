Two Salina South athletes sign with college programs

Two Salina South Cougar student-athletes celebrated National Signing Day Wednesday, cementing their college choices.

Chana Wolfe elected to play softball at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City, and Kalysa Hamel chose to play women’s basketball at nearby Bethany College.

“I’m just excited! I can’t wait for this coming season to start,” said Wolfe. “It’s something to look forward to.”

Wolfe will joing a proud tradition of softball at MACU, a team that won 37 games in 2021, including a 21-9 mark in the Sooner Athletic Conference and won the National Christian College Athletic Association National Championship.

“I really like the area,” said Wolfe. “I think that kind of had me sold, and it’s not far from home. I love the coaches. I mean, I probably e-mailed this guy 12 times and caught his eye eventually, and now I get to play for him.”

Wolfe said she’s interested in pursuing a degree in business management as well as coaching softball.

Kalysa Hamel will join the Bethany College Swedes and play under Head Coach Keith Ferguson.

“I really liked the atmosphere that they built as a team,” said Hamel. “I really enjoy the way they play basketball and the way the coaching staff grew their team.”

Hamel, one of Salina South’s just three senior leaders will fill a large role for the Cougars on the court and will use that experience to step in for the Swedes next season.

“I’m just super excited to get this basketball season started and this is a great way to get the season rolling,” Hamel said excitedly. “I just want to thank my parents, coaches, and all my supporters that have led me to get to this spot.”