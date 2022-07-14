Salina, KS

Now: 98 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 102 ° | Lo: 70 °

Two PS4 Controllers Stolen in Burglary

KSAL StaffJuly 14, 2022

A Salina business is cleaning up after its front door was shattered and items were taken in a burglary Wednesday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the owner of The Arena, located at 427 S. Broadway Blvd., arrived to work at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday to find the front glass door was shattered.

Unreleased video from the business showed a man strike the front door with an unknown object around 8:35 a.m., breaking it in the process. The suspect then climbed through the door and stole two PlayStation 4 controllers.

The value in the two stolen items amounts to $60, and the damage to the door is estimated at $850.

Forrester said the suspect was last seen walking eastbound from the store.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Two PS4 Controllers Stolen in Burgl...

A Salina business is cleaning up after its front door was shattered and items were taken in a burgla...

July 14, 2022 Comments

Church Broken Into

Kansas News

July 14, 2022

Saline County: Help Wanted

Kansas News

July 14, 2022

Firefighters to be Promoted

Kansas News

July 14, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two PS4 Controllers Stole...
July 14, 2022Comments
Church Broken Into
July 14, 2022Comments
Saline County: Help Wante...
July 14, 2022Comments
Firefighters to be Promot...
July 14, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra