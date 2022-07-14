Two PS4 Controllers Stolen in Burglary

A Salina business is cleaning up after its front door was shattered and items were taken in a burglary Wednesday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the owner of The Arena, located at 427 S. Broadway Blvd., arrived to work at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday to find the front glass door was shattered.

Unreleased video from the business showed a man strike the front door with an unknown object around 8:35 a.m., breaking it in the process. The suspect then climbed through the door and stole two PlayStation 4 controllers.

The value in the two stolen items amounts to $60, and the damage to the door is estimated at $850.

Forrester said the suspect was last seen walking eastbound from the store.