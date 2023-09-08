Two Pedestrians Hit by SUV

One motorist is dead and another is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash near Manhattan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, two motorists were on foot checking their respective vehicles after both hit a dead deer on the road. At that instant, an SUV appeared. The SUV hit the deer, lost control, and then hit the two motorists who were on foot.

One of the motorists, identified as 20-year-old Jhon Paulo Reid from Manhattan, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The second motorist, identified as 24-year-old Jarde Lachelle Hill of Manhattan, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The incident happened at around 5:30 in the morning Thursday, just southwest of town on westbound K-18 Highway near Scenic Drive.