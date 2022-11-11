Salina, KS

Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed

Todd PittengerNovember 11, 2022

Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire.  For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.

Both Evans and suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The incident happened Thursday evening on the I 135 on ramp to Eastbound K 96 Highway at Wichita.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

