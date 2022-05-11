Two New USD 305 Principals

A couple of Salina USD 305 elementary schools will soon have new building leaders. The district says new principals will take over at Coronado and Schilling.

Tyler Burnett will be the new Coronado Elementary Principal effective July 1st.

An educator with 10.5 years of experience, Burnett most recently served as lead teacher at Cottonwood Elementary. Prior experience includes:

Elementary math instructional coach at Schilling Elementary for two years

Fifth grade teacher at Heusner Elementary for six years

Grades 3-5 Title 1 Educator at Schilling Elementary for half of a school year

Burnett earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Sterling College and his master’s degree in educational administration from Emporia State University.

Krista Linenberger, current principal at Coronado Elementary School, has accepted the position of elementary programs director for USD 305.

Salina USD 305 Announces New Principal at Schilling Elementary School

Jennifer Ebel will be the new Schilling Elementary Principal effective July 1st.

Ebel has 20 years of experience and most recently served as lead teacher at Oakdale Elementary School. Prior experience includes:

Literacy coach at Heusner Elementary for eight years

Fourth grade teacher at Heusner Elementary for two years

Reading coach at Lakewood Middle School for five years

Sixth grade teacher at Lakewood for three years

Ebel earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Kansas Wesleyan University and her master’s degree in educational leadership from Kansas State University.

Darrell Burgoon, current principal at Schilling Elementary School, will retire at the end of this school year.