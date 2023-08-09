Two New Bethany Board Members

A pair of distinguished alumni are now part of the Bethany College Board of Directors. Dr. Alexis Gallardo Foreman, and Rev. Floyd Thompkins bring a wealth of expertise and a strong commitment to community service and social justice, making them valuable assets to the college’s leadership team.

According to the college, Dr. Alexis Gallardo Foreman, a 2000 graduate of Bethany College, has made significant contributions to the field of healthcare. She currently serves as a Family Nurse Practitioner and an Assistant Professor at the Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine, specializing in Pulmonology, Allergy, Sleep, and Critical Care Medicine. Recently, she earned her Doctorate of Nurse Practice for her groundbreaking research on the impact of social determinants of health on access to rehabilitation treatment for long-COVID patients. As an advocate for diversity and inclusion, Dr. Gallardo Foreman is actively involved in the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Social Justice Committee at Boston University, dedicating her efforts to empowering BIPOC students to reach their full potential. Beyond her professional accomplishments, she is deeply committed to her community, co-leading Friends of Baldwin, a parent organization at her son Max’s elementary school, and serving as an assistant coach for Max’s soccer team on weekends.

Rev. Floyd Thompkins, a distinguished graduate from Bethany College in 1984, has made an indelible mark in the fields of spirituality, community building, and social activism. As the CEO of the Justice and Peace Foundation, he has pioneered initiatives focused on African American Spirituality and Mental Health, advocated for police reform and reimagining, and spearheaded the Talk Truth Project, empowering individuals and organizations to navigate high-conflict conversations with a non-partisan approach. Additionally, Rev. Thompkins has served as the Dean of Religious Life at prestigious institutions like Stanford University and Princeton University, and as the Vice President of the Center for Innovation in Ministry at San Francisco Theological Seminary. Ordained at Mt. Zion Missionary Bapt. Church and holding a Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary, he is an accomplished author and scholar frequently sought after for his insights on race, healthcare, and spirituality.

Bethany says it takes pride in welcoming Dr. Alexis Gallardo Foreman and Rev. Floyd Thompkins to the Board of Directors, recognizing the immense value they bring to the college’s mission of fostering academic excellence, inclusivity, and community engagement. Their visionary leadership and dedication to positive change align perfectly with Bethany College’s core values, and their contributions will undoubtedly shape the institution’s future success.