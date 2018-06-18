Salina, KS

Ninth Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerJune 18, 2018

Nine people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is Gary Benson II. He was wanted for crimes that include felony probation violations for forgery and theft by deception.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The June list went online back on Saturday, June 2nd. Since then there have been nine arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Benson II, Gary, Lee – Felony PV Forgery / Theft by Deception

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

