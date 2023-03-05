Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 41 °

Three Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerMarch 5, 2023

The new March list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday morning. By Sunday morning, at least three of them had been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

  • Timothy James Albany
  • Mark Lynn Avise
  • Nathan Alan Garcia

Those on the new list are wanted for crime that include among others rape, kidnapping, escape from custody, fleeing and eluding  robbery, aggravated battery, indecent liberties with a child, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 13 arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,682 criminals have been caught, and 450 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Albany, Timothy, James Theft / Poss Opiate

 

Mark Lynn Avise Felony Poss Opiate

 

Garcia, Nathan, Alan Attempted Flee or Elude / Reckless Driving / No Proof of Insurance / Multiple Traffic Charges

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Three Most Wanted Arrests

The new March list of Salina's Most Wanted went online Saturday morning. By Sunday morning, at least...

March 5, 2023 Comments

Abilene a Top Two Historic Town

Top News

March 5, 2023

All-Hazards Disaster Kits Projects ...

Top News

March 5, 2023

Hillsboro defeats Bennington girls ...

Sports News

March 5, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Three Most Wanted Arrests
March 5, 2023Comments
South Student Wins KWU Sc...
March 4, 2023Comments
Students Win Youth Entrep...
March 4, 2023Comments
March Most Wanted Online
March 4, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra