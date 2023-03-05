Three Most Wanted Arrests

The new March list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday morning. By Sunday morning, at least three of them had been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

Timothy James Albany

Mark Lynn Avise

Nathan Alan Garcia

Those on the new list are wanted for crime that include among others rape, kidnapping, escape from custody, fleeing and eluding robbery, aggravated battery, indecent liberties with a child, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 13 arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,682 criminals have been caught, and 450 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted