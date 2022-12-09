Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 30 °

Two Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerDecember 9, 2022

The new December list of Salina’s Most has been online for about a week, and two of theme have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office those arrested include:

  • Austin Leroy Calp
  • Elektra Brooke Iford

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The December list went online last Saturday.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, fleeing and eluding, identity theft, failing to register as an offender, burglary, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,642 criminals have been caught, and 445 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The November list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated a dozen arrests.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

 

 

Austin Leroy Calp

 

Elektra Brooke Iford

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Tips Sought in Gun Theft Case

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is seeking tips in connection with a storage unit burglary in whi...

December 9, 2022 Comments

Two Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

December 9, 2022

Salina Tech opening Dental Hygiene ...

Top News

December 9, 2022

K-State Places Five on Associated P...

Sports News

December 9, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Most Wanted Arrests
December 9, 2022Comments
Average Price at the Pump...
December 9, 2022Comments
Motorcycle Ride to Jail
December 9, 2022Comments
Kansas Leak Prompts Pipel...
December 9, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra