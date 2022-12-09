Two Most Wanted Arrests

The new December list of Salina’s Most has been online for about a week, and two of theme have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office those arrested include:

Austin Leroy Calp

Elektra Brooke Iford

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The December list went online last Saturday.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, fleeing and eluding, identity theft, failing to register as an offender, burglary, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,642 criminals have been caught, and 445 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The November list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated a dozen arrests.

Salina’s Most Wanted