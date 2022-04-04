Two Most Wanted Arrests

The April list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday and already a couple of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, there have been two arrests, and additionally warrants have been cancelled for another person on the list.

Those arrested include:

James Dean Miller

Matthew Robert Whaley

Warrants for Joshua Isaac Lee Hayes have ben cancelled.

Those on the list are wanted for crimes which include among others cruelty to animals, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated escape from custody, criminal restraint, possession of a gun by a felon, and felony drug crimes.

The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,555 criminals have been caught, and 441 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted