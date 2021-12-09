Two Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday. By Thursday two of them were behind bars.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The November list went online Saturday.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrests include:

Nielsen, John, Raymond – Felony Rape / Agg Indecent

Liberties with a Child under 14

years of age X2

Liberties with a Child under 14 years of age X2 Novak, Stevi, Elizabeth – Felony Burglary / Theft

Those on the new December list are wanted for crimes which include 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, making criminal threats, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, rape, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The November list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated nearly a dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3, 506 criminals have been caught, and 440 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina’s Most Wanted