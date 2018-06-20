Ten Most Wanted Arrests

Ten people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is Kevin Rayburn. He was wanted for crimes that include felony theft / identity theft, misdemeanor theft, and drug crimes.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The June list went online back on Saturday, June 2nd. Since then there have been ten arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.