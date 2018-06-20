Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 63 °

Ten Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerJune 20, 2018

Ten people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is Kevin Rayburn. He was wanted for crimes that include felony theft / identity theft,  misdemeanor theft, and drug crimes.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The June list went online back on Saturday, June 2nd. Since then there have been ten arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Rayburn, Kevin, Michael – Felony Theft / Identity Theft X2 / Misd Theft / Agg FTA / Poss Meth / Interference

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Salina South’s Lust Wins Best...

Salina South bowler Lauren Lust is adding to her trophy case. The junior was recognized as the mo...

June 20, 2018 Comments

Key Left in Stolen Car

Kansas News

June 20, 2018

Ten Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

June 20, 2018

Royals’ Bats Can’t Brea...

Sports News

June 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Key Left in Stolen Car
June 20, 2018Comments
Ten Most Wanted Arrests
June 20, 2018Comments
Great Plains Expanding, A...
June 19, 2018Comments
Salina Man Tries to Slash...
June 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH