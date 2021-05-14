Two More Wildcats Sign Free Agent Contracts

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A week after seeing two former Kansas State football players ink undrafted free agent contracts, another pair of former Wildcats have signed with NFL teams as tight end Briley Moore was picked up by the Tennessee Titans and linebacker Elijah Sullivan was signed by the San Francisco 49ers.

The duo joins Wyatt Hubert, a seventh-round draft pick by Cincinnati, in addition to free-agent signees Kiondre Thomas (Cleveland) and AJ Parker (Detroit) as Wildcat rookies in the league.

Moore, a graduate transfer prior to the 2020 season, played in nine games with seven starts while hauling in 22 receptions for 338 yards and three touchdowns. A Second Team All-Big 12 selection who also earned votes for the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year award, Moore recorded the most catches by a Wildcat tight end since 2012 and the most yards since 2014. His three scores tied for the fourth most by a tight end in school history, while he was tied for second in the Big 12 in touchdown receptions by a tight end during the 2020 season.

A product of Tucker, Georgia, Sullivan totaled 24 starts as he played parts of five seasons for the Wildcats, the latter two in which he earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 accolades. He started eight games as a senior in 2020 and finished fifth on the team in tackles, which included a career-high 12 stops against Texas Tech. In 2019, Sullivan led the team with 65 stops to go along with 5.0 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and four pass breakups. He totaled 11 tackles in the Liberty Bowl against Navy – tied for the seventh most in K-State bowl history – as he was named K-State Defensive MVP for the game.

Other Wildcats could sign undrafted free agent contracts with NFL teams, and those will be announced when they are made official by their respective franchises.