Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 37 °

Two More Radio Towers will Add Redundancy

Jeff GarretsonNovember 4, 2021

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes joined Jeff and Bob on the KSAL Morning News Extra Thursday to update listeners on the new jail, Expo Center upgrades and new radio system.

Officials and stakeholders gathered last week to break ground for the new jail project with a 392-bed capacity that was approved by voters last year. Smith Hanes says the bond repayment plan is already pacing ahead of expectations.

 

 

He added the tower construction to complete the new radio system for police/sheriff and first responders will soon take place north of Assaria and near Brookville.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Two More Radio Towers will Add Redu...

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes joined Jeff and Bob on the KSAL Morning News Extra T...

November 4, 2021 Comments

Restrooms at Soccer Complex Vandali...

Kansas News

November 4, 2021

Man Injured After Swerving Into Sem...

Top News

November 4, 2021

Daycare Suspended

Kansas News

November 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two More Radio Towers wil...
November 4, 2021Comments
Restrooms at Soccer Compl...
November 4, 2021Comments
Daycare Suspended
November 4, 2021Comments
Kansas Safely Dispose Nea...
November 4, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices