Two More Radio Towers will Add Redundancy

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes joined Jeff and Bob on the KSAL Morning News Extra Thursday to update listeners on the new jail, Expo Center upgrades and new radio system.

Officials and stakeholders gathered last week to break ground for the new jail project with a 392-bed capacity that was approved by voters last year. Smith Hanes says the bond repayment plan is already pacing ahead of expectations.

He added the tower construction to complete the new radio system for police/sheriff and first responders will soon take place north of Assaria and near Brookville.