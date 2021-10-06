Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 56 °

Three More Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerOctober 6, 2021

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online to begin the weekend. By Wednesday five of them were behind bars.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The October list went online Saturday. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, since then five of them have been caught. They include:

  • Darrian Lee Copus – Felony Bond Supervision Violation / Burglary / Theft
  • Hassler, Darian, Marie – Felony PV Burglary / Poss Meth
  • Michael David Swisher – -Felony PV Agg Assault of LEO

Those on the new October list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 10 arrests, and 3 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,488 criminals have been caught, and 438 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

ARRESTED – Copus, Darrian, Lee

 

ARRESTED – Hassler, Darian, Marie

 

ARRESTED – Swisher, Michael, David

_ _ _

 

Salina’s Most Wanted 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Three More Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online to begin the weekend. By Wednesday five of them w...

October 6, 2021 Comments

New $1 million Student Center Appro...

Top News

October 5, 2021

Officers Graduate From Academy

Kansas News

October 5, 2021

Salina Woman Shot by Wichita Police

Kansas News

October 5, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Officers Graduate From Ac...
October 5, 2021Comments
Salina Woman Shot by Wich...
October 5, 2021Comments
Juvenile Leads Police in ...
October 5, 2021Comments
Assortment of Items Taken...
October 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices