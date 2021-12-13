Two More Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday. December 3rd. By Monday of this week four of them were behind bars.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrests include:

Shawn Roy Collins – Felony PV Criminal Threat

Matthew Linwood Seay – Felony Bond Supervision Violation / Agg DV Battery X2 / DV Battery X4 / Criminal

Threat / Violate Protection Order / Theft

Those on the new December list are wanted for crimes which include 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, making criminal threats, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, rape, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The November list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated nearly a dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3, 506 criminals have been caught, and 440 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

