Two Local Players Selected to 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl

KANSAS- The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors would like to announce the East and West teams for the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl. These players have been invited to participate in the 48th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl to be played at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson, Kansas on Saturday, June 26th at 7 p.m.
The 2021 Head Coaches, as selected by votes from the 2020 coaching staff, trainers, managers, and camp directors, are DeSoto’s Brian King for the East and Norton’s Lucas Melvin, leading the West.
Players are selected each year by a combination of media votes and selections from the Kansas Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff. Players must be nominated by their high school coach or athletic director. The players selected to the 2021 Kansas
Shrine Bowl join the just over 3,000 players who have participated in the annual event since 1974.
“We are very excited about the great group of young men selected for this year’s game,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “These players and coaches now have an incredible opportunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact in their life.”
“This is a very talented group of kids,” said East Head Coach Brian King. “Getting the roster down to thirty-six was tough, there are a lot of special players out there. I’m impressed by this group and I’m excited to get to work with them.”
There are so many great players out here in the West,” said West Head Coach Lucas Melvin. “I feel like we have tremendous talent at every position. I don’t think they’re just talented players, but great young men and I’m excited to get to work with them.”
The Assistant coaches for the East team are 6A Assistant, Steve Rampy (Lawrence); 5A Assistant, Anthony Orrick (Blue Valley Southwest); 4A Assistant, Rod Stallbaumer (Basehor-Linwood); 3A Assistant, Brooks Barta (Holton); 2A Assistant, Andrew Gantenbein (Osage City), 1A Assistant, Chirs Schmidt (Olpe). The East coaching staff had a combined record of 57-16 in 2020, including a State Champion with Olpe.
Assistant coaches for the West team are 6A Assistant, Randall Zimmerman (Junction City); 5A Assistant, Mike Vernon (Hutchinson); 4A Assistant, Jon Wiemers (Arkansas City); 3A Assistant, Troy Black (Wichita Collegiate); 2A Assistant, Zach Baird (Hoisington); 1A Assistant, Jeff Hennick (Oakley). The West Coaching staff had a combined 59-20 record in 2020, with three State Runner-Up finishes
2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl West Squad
Ethan Abell, Oakley 1A 5’10” 180
Nic Allen, Riley County 3A 6’0″ 180
Shadryon Blanka, St. Francis 8 Man-II 6’2″ 205
Julius Bolden, Wichita Northwest 5A 5’11” 195
Noah Bolticoff, Rose Hill 4A 6’5″ 285
Carter Brown, Inman 1A 6’0″ 180
Tanner Cash, Clearwater 3A 6’2″ 215
Spencer Davidson, Minneapolis 2A 6’2″ 220
Trevor Erickson, Chapman 3A 6’2″ 185
Kenny Fehrman, Wellington 4A 6’3″ 270
Jayden Garrison, Little River 8 Man-I 6’2″ 170
Doug Grider, Halstead 3A 6’2″ 236
Holt Hanzlick, Hoisington 2A 6’0″ 205
Gaven Haselhorst, Hays 5A 6’1″ 230
Christien Hawks, Norton Community 2A 6’5″ 260
Jack Hawver, Hutchinson 5A 6’0″ 202
Nick Herrman, Wichita Collegiate 3A 6’0″ 245
Damian Ilalio, Manhattan 6A 6’2″ 270
Jake Johnson, Maize South 5A 6’1″ 190
Wetu Kalomo, Wichita Northwest 5A 6’0″ 180
Koy Kenny, Ulysses 4A 6’1″ 217
Andrew Khoury, Junction City 6A 6’1″ 200
Isaiah Maikori, Andover 5A 6’1″ 180
Trey Nuzum, Garden City 6A 6’3″ 290
Harlan Obioha, Hoxie 8 Man-I 6’10” 315
Oz Perez, Holcomb 3A 6’2″ 290
Ben Purvis, Bishop Carroll Catholic 5A 6’3″ 285
Jacob Rees, Andover Central 4A 5’10” 182
Darby Roper, Haven 2A 5’11” 170
Josh Sanders, Maize 5A 5’7″ 180
Maximus Shannon, Arkansas City 4A 5’11” 285
Jake Shope, Goddard 5A 6’1″ 185
Ty Sides, Phillipsburg 2A 5’9″ 160
Ethan Stuhlsatz, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5A 6’4″ 205
Lem Wash, Derby 6A 5’11” 210
Cayden Winter, Andale 3A 6’1″ 235
2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl East Squad
Tanner Barcus, Parsons 3A 5’10” 180
Jordan Barnard, Olpe High School 1A 6’1″ 200
Malik Benson, Lansing 4A 6’1″ 170
Danny Carroll, St. Thomas Aquinas 5A 6’2″ 260
Leo Clennan, Blue Valley Northwest 6A 6’4″ 215
Max Close, Shawnee Mission South 6A 6’4″ 225
Tristen Everard, Blue Valley Southwest 5A 6’1″ 165
Ma’rrell Fountain, Olathe East 6A 5’9″ 190
Denver Gardner, Spring Hill 5A 6’2″ 275
Tyler Gerety, Nemaha Central 2A 6’0″ 175
Jacob Hartman, Mill Valley 5A 6’1″ 175
Austin Holthaus, Centralia 1A 6’0″ 245
Darell Jones, Field Kindley 4A 6’0″ 175
Canon Karn, Holton 3A 6’0″ 205
Miles Kitselman, Lyndon 1A 6’5″ 260
Ethan Kremer, Mill Valley 5A 6’1″ 275
Branden Martin, Tonganoxie 4A 6’1″ 200
Jackson Miller, De Soto 5A 6’0″ 185
Mack Moeller, Bishop Miege 4A 6’3″ 200
Cole Mondi, Lawrence 6A 5’11” 200
Caleb Murillo, Columbus 3A 6’2″ 295
Clayton Power, Blue Valley 6A 6’2″ 303
Desmond Purnell, Hayden Catholic 3A 6’1″ 210
Bo Reeves, Rossville 2A 6’4″ 205
Ethan Reynolds, Gardner Edgerton 6A 5’9″ 155
Hayden Robb, Perry-Lecompton 3A 5’10” 230
Drew Schmelzle, Sabetha 3A 6’5″ 210
Andrew Schwinn, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 2A 5’11” 200
Carter Stanchfield, Paola 4A 6’3″ 255
Isaac Stanton, Basehor-Linwood 4A 6’1″ 185
Kolby Talbot, Axtell 8 Man-II 6’0″ 225
Dane Whalen, Osage City 2A 5’10” 250
LaJames White, St. James Academy 4A 5’8″ 186
Dee Wideman, Girard 3A 6’2″ 245
Cameron Wise, West Franklin 2A 6’5″ 230
Luke Zegunis, Olathe West 6A 6’0″ 255