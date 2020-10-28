Salina, KS

Two Life Terms For Junction City Man

Todd PittengerOctober 28, 2020

A Junction City man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for two counts of first degree felony murder.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 35-year-old Dion Jamal Green, was sentenced Wednesday in Geary County District Court by District Judge Steven L. Hornbaker.

Green pleaded guilty to the charges in June in connection with the December 2018 deaths of Jenna Schafer, of Junction City, and her unborn child.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Geary County Sheriff’s Office and the Junction City Police Department.

Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden and Assistant Solicitor General Michael R. Serra of Schmidt’s office and Assistant Geary County Attorney Jason B. Oxford prosecuted the case.

