Two Killed, Three Hurt in Crash

Two people were killed and three people were hurt in a crash which involved three vehicles and a boat Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Kona was headed south on K 327 Highway in rural Jefferson County. The small SUV failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of US 24 Highway and struck a Chevrolet Suburban which was pulling a boat on a trailer. The boat detached, continued on US 24 Highway, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Shelby Copp from Oskaloosa, was killed in the crash. An 8-year-girl and 6-year-girl in her vehicle both suffered suspected serious injuries. They were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

A passenger in the Suburban, 66-year-old Connie Gould from Topeka, was also killed. The driver, 68-year-0ld Douglas Gould from Topeka, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to a Topeka hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday nigh 4.6 miles West of Ferguson Road on US 24 Highway in Jefferson County.