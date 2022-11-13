Salina, KS

Now: 20 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 20 °

Two Killed in Wrong Way Crash

Todd PittengerNovember 13, 2022

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford F 150 pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I 70. A 2013 Honda Civic passenger car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane. Both vehicles collided head on.

The truck rolled into the median and caught fire. The car came to rest partially on the north shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

Both drivers were killed in the crash. The driver of the truck is identified as 25-year-old John Wagnaar III of Manhattan. The driver of the car is identified as 25-year old Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs.

The crash happened Saturday morning at 3:30 on I 70 in Geary County, near mile marker 315, about 9 miles southeast of Manhattan.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

First Snow of Season Possible Monda...

The first snow of the season is possible on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, ra...

November 13, 2022 Comments

Two Killed in Wrong Way Crash

Kansas News

November 13, 2022

Eisenhower Event to Highlight Patto...

Kansas News

November 13, 2022

Kansas Wetlands Education Center Re...

Kansas News

November 13, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Killed in Wrong Way C...
November 13, 2022Comments
Eisenhower Event to Highl...
November 13, 2022Comments
Kansas Wetlands Education...
November 13, 2022Comments
Area Bikers to Deliver To...
November 12, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra