Two Killed in Wrong Way Crash

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford F 150 pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I 70. A 2013 Honda Civic passenger car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane. Both vehicles collided head on.

The truck rolled into the median and caught fire. The car came to rest partially on the north shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

Both drivers were killed in the crash. The driver of the truck is identified as 25-year-old John Wagnaar III of Manhattan. The driver of the car is identified as 25-year old Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs.

The crash happened Saturday morning at 3:30 on I 70 in Geary County, near mile marker 315, about 9 miles southeast of Manhattan.