Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 39 °

Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

Todd PittengerJanuary 10, 2023

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 near Fort Riley Monday night killed two people and badly injured a third.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,  a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was headed east in the westbound lanes of I 70. It struck an oncoming Hyundai Elantra head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. She is identified as 32-year-old Kelly Clements of Fort Riley.

A passenger in the Hyundai was also killed. She is identified as 72-year-old Donna May from Milford. The driver of the Hyundai, 76-year-old Gary May from Milford, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to the hospital in Junction City.

The crash happened at around 7:00 Monday night in Geary County on I 70 at milepost 301.5, just outside of Marshall Army Airfield.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 near Fort Riley Monday night killed two people and badly injured ...

January 10, 2023 Comments

11/13 K-State Returns Home to Face ...

Sports News

January 9, 2023

Kansas Begins Road Trip Tuesday at ...

Sports News

January 9, 2023

K-State’s Bishop Elected to Colle...

Sports News

January 9, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 1-9-23
January 9, 2023Comments
Woman Allegedly Kicked De...
January 9, 2023Comments
State Lawmakers to Take O...
January 9, 2023Comments
Attempted Robbery Suspect...
January 9, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra