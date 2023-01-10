Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 near Fort Riley Monday night killed two people and badly injured a third.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was headed east in the westbound lanes of I 70. It struck an oncoming Hyundai Elantra head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. She is identified as 32-year-old Kelly Clements of Fort Riley.

A passenger in the Hyundai was also killed. She is identified as 72-year-old Donna May from Milford. The driver of the Hyundai, 76-year-old Gary May from Milford, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to the hospital in Junction City.

The crash happened at around 7:00 Monday night in Geary County on I 70 at milepost 301.5, just outside of Marshall Army Airfield.