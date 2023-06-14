Two Killed in Pursuit Crash

Two people were killed when a vehicle reported stolen in Texas crashed while fleeing law enforcement in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, on Wednesday at approximately 11:17am, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on northbound U-75 Highway at milepost 98 in Coffey County. The vehicle, a red Ford F-150, was stolen as a result of an aggravated robbery carjacking in Texas.

The vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated. At 11:24am, the Ford drove onto the right shoulder, and attempted to pass a commercial vehicle that was traveling northbound at milepost 108. While passing, the Ford truck was involved in a crash with two commercial vehicles.

As a result of the collision, the driver and passenger of the Ford F-150 were pronounced deceased. There were no injuries reported to either commercial vehicle driver.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Critical Highway Accident Response Team was called to the scene, and this crash remains under investigation at this time.