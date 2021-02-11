Two Killed in Ottawa County Crash

A man from Salina and a woman from Delphos were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Salina in Ottawa County Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Ford Escape driven by 96-year-old Thomas Huiett of Salina was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of US 81 Highway. The Ford struck an oncoming Chevrolet Traverse.

Huiett was killed in the crash, as was the driver of the Chevrolet. She is identified as 30-year-old Tash Meitler of Delphos. A child in the Chevrolet suffered suspected serious injuries. 8-year-old Lexi Meitler was transported to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened Wednesday night just after 7:00, eight miles north of Salina on U.S. 81 Highway.