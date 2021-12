Two people are dead following a crash involving semis near Dodge City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi driven by 38-year-old Tamechical Morrison failed to yield at Ford County 117 and U.S. Highway 50 and was struck by another semi yesterday.

Morrison was injured, and the driver of the other semi, 39-year-old Michael Hansen, died in the crash.

A passenger in Morrison’s semi, 38-year-old Julius Cooper, died at the scene.