Two Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerJanuary 13, 2023

A driver and his passenger were both killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night near the Butler County community of Benton.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, the crash happened when a Toyota Prius failed to yield the right of way to a Ford F150 pickup truck as it entered K 254 Highway at an intersection. The car was hit on the driver’s side. Both vehicles left the road and entered the center median, with the car coming to rest on its passenger side.

The driver of the car, 35-year-old Bradley Condit from Andover, was killed. A passenger in the car, 61-year-old Ronald Condit from Wichita, was also killed.

The driver of the truck, 43-year-old Scott Henning from Benton, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened at 7:30 Thursday night at the intersection of K254 and Southwest Butler Road, about a mile west of Benton.

