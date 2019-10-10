Two Killed in Central Kansas Crash

A crash involving a van and a semi killed two people Wednesday night on a Central Kansas highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Caravan was headed west on U.S. 50 Highway in rural Marion County. The van was driving on the eastbound shoulder, partially in the eastbound lane of traffic. An oncoming 2010 Kenworth semi collided with the van.

The driver of the van and passenger were both klled. They are identified as 84-year-old Cecil Gill Jr. from Hazel Crest, Illinois, and 20-year-old Dwayne Scott from St. Louis, Missouri.

The crash happened Wednesday night at around 7:30 on U.s 50 Highway in Marion County, a mile west of U.S. 77 Highway.