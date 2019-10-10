Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 70 ° | Lo: 32 °

Two Killed in Central Kansas Crash

Todd PittengerOctober 10, 2019

A crash involving a van and a semi killed two people Wednesday night on a Central Kansas highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Caravan was headed west on U.S. 50 Highway in rural Marion County. The van was driving on the eastbound shoulder, partially in the eastbound lane of traffic. An oncoming 2010 Kenworth semi collided with the van.

The driver of the van and passenger were both klled. They are identified as 84-year-old Cecil Gill Jr. from Hazel Crest, Illinois, and 20-year-old Dwayne Scott from St. Louis, Missouri.

The crash happened Wednesday night at around 7:30 on U.s 50 Highway in Marion County, a mile west of U.S. 77 Highway.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Two Killed in Central Kansas Crash

A crash involving a van and a semi killed two people Wednesday night on a Central Kansas highway. ...

October 10, 2019 Comments

Salina Man to Speak at Disability M...

Top News

October 10, 2019

AUDIO: Bill Self at KU Basketball M...

Sports News

October 9, 2019

K-State Athletics to Expand Beer an...

Sports News

October 9, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Governor Awards Funds to ...
October 9, 2019Comments
Vintage Car Stolen
October 9, 2019Comments
Intoxicated Salina Man Ar...
October 9, 2019Comments
Haysville Gas Station Add...
October 9, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH