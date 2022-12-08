Salina, KS

Two Killed, Four Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerDecember 8, 2022

A two-vehicle crash killed two people in south central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened when an SUV struck a pickup at a rural intersection in Stafford County.

The driver of the SUV , 17-year-old Tate Martin from Ellinwood, suffered fatal injuries and died at a Wichita hospital. A passenger in the truck, 51-year-old Peter  Laskowski from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, also suffered fatal injuries. He died at the hospital in Pratt.

Four other people were hurt in the crash, and transported by EMS to hospitals.

The crash happened at 2:22 Wednesday afternoon approximately five miles east of the Stafford County community of St John.

