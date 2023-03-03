Two Kansas Men Face Federal Charges in Alleged Russia Tech-Export Scheme

Two Kansas men are facing federal charges after they allegedly exported aviation-related technology to Russia.

Federal prosecutors in Johnson County say 49-year-old Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky and 55-year-old Douglas Robertson were charged with conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsifying and failing to file electronic export information, and smuggling goods contrary to U.S. law.

Prosecutors say the pair – who own Johnson County-based KanRus Trading Company – used fake shipping labels to mislead authorities.

Both reportedly are also accused of repairing equipment used in Russian aircraft.