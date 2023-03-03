Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 31 °

Two Kansas Men Face Federal Charges in Alleged Russia Tech-Export Scheme

KSAL StaffMarch 3, 2023

Two Kansas men are facing federal charges after they allegedly exported aviation-related technology to Russia.

Federal prosecutors in Johnson County say 49-year-old Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky and 55-year-old Douglas Robertson were charged with conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsifying and failing to file electronic export information, and smuggling goods contrary to U.S. law.

Prosecutors say the pair – who own Johnson County-based KanRus Trading Company – used fake shipping labels to mislead authorities.

Both reportedly are also accused of repairing equipment used in Russian aircraft.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Modin resigns as Salina Central bas...

Ryan Modin has resigned as the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Salina High School Central. Both Modin,...

March 3, 2023 Comments

Three Vehicle Crash

Kansas News

March 3, 2023

Two Kansas Men Face Federal Charges...

Kansas News

March 3, 2023

Bennington and Sacred Heart to meet...

Sports News

March 3, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Three Vehicle Crash
March 3, 2023Comments
Two Kansas Men Face Feder...
March 3, 2023Comments
Salina Woman Sentenced Fo...
March 3, 2023Comments
South Senior is Merit Sch...
March 3, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra