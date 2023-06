Two juveniles allegedly linked to Monday morning’s fire at a western Kansas high school are facing charges.

Prosecutors say the suspects – age 12 and 13 – were indicted on 15 felony charges – chief among them terrorism, arson, burglary and battery – during yesterday’s court appearance in Wichita.

Ten firefighters reportedly were injured while battling the blaze at Rawlins County High School in Atwood, Kansas.

No other injuries were reported.