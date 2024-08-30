Two Juvenile Burglars Arrested

Two juveniles were spotted after stealing numerous vape cartridges from a smoke shop.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday morning officers responded to a burglary at Pack Rat on 695 S. Broadway. Employees arrived at the business and located a window on the south side of the business had been broken.

Surveillance video indicated two juvenile males who burglarized the business at around 12:30 am. The suspects stole vape cartridges before exiting.

Later in the afternoon, a St. Francis employee spotted the reported juveniles at Centennial Park. The suspects ran away dropping multiple vape cartridges on the ground. They hid behind a shed in the 800 block of Commanche before authorities apprehended them. It was determined the vapes came from the business.

The suspects, a 15 and 14 year old are being charged with:

Burglary

Damage to Property, Trespassing

Possession of Electronic Cigarette

Loss and damage of the business is around $1,200.