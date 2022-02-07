Salina, KS

Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident

KSAL StaffFebruary 7, 2022

A couple of Salina women are recovering from a Friday afternoon multi-vehicle accident.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 2:40 p.m., a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan headed south on Ohio turned left at the intersection with Albert Ave. and pulled out in front of a 2017 Ford Edge going north on Ohio. The two collided, and the Grand Caravan spun around and hit a stopped 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

All three vehicles were damaged, and the Grand Caravan and Edge were towed from the scene.

Forrester said the driver of the Grand Caravan, a 78-year-old woman, had suspected minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene. She was cited for failure to yield a left-hand turn.

The 61-year-old female driver of the Ford Edge had minor injuries from airbag deployment and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center by family.

The 40-year-old man driving the Dodge truck was not injured.

