Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Accident

Two teenagers were taken to Salina Regional Health Center Monday night after a single-vehicle accident in east Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 11 p.m., a 17-year-old girl driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer was going west on Country Club Road. The vehicle was going too fast, though, and failed to make the curve onto Marymount, causing the vehicle to hit a retaining wall.

Six passengers were in the vehicle, ranging from 14 to 19 years old. Two of them were taken to the hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The Blazer had front-end damage, and it was towed from the scene.

Forrester said the driver was cited for speeding to fast for conditions.