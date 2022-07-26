Salina, KS

Two Injured in Single-Vehicle Accident

KSAL StaffJuly 26, 2022

Two teenagers were taken to Salina Regional Health Center Monday night after a single-vehicle accident in east Salina.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 11 p.m., a 17-year-old girl driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer was going west on Country Club Road. The vehicle was going too fast, though, and failed to make the curve onto Marymount, causing the vehicle to hit a retaining wall.

Six passengers were in the vehicle, ranging from 14 to 19 years old. Two of them were taken to the hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The Blazer had front-end damage, and it was towed from the scene.

Forrester said the driver was cited for speeding to fast for conditions.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

