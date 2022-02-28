Salina, KS

Two Injured in One-Vehicle Accident

KSAL StaffFebruary 28, 2022

Two area women are recovering after a Friday morning accident west of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at 9:35 a.m., a silver 2012 Chrysler Town & Country van was headed south on Hedville Road, just north of the intersection with Humbarger Road.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman of Culver, said she was looking at something to the side of the road and lost control. The vehicle headed off of the road, and the driver overcorrected back toward the center line, overcorrected again and left the road off to the side. In the process, the vehicle hit a fence and struck some trees.

Both the driver and a 68-year-old passenger of Collyer were taken to Salina Regional Health Center by Minneapolis EMS with minor injuries.

Soldan said that there were no signs of impairment.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Two Injured in One-Vehicle Accident

