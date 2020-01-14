Salina, KS

Two Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash

Todd PittengerJanuary 14, 2020

Foggy conditions are blamed for causing a three vehicle crash in which two people were injured Tuesday morning north of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Freightliner semi, a Mitsubishi Galant, and a Pontiac Sunfire were all traveling south on US 81 Highway.

The driver of the semi attempted to exit to west bound Interstate 70 unintentionally. When he realized he was on the wrong exit he attempted to enter back onto US 81 south bound.

The Mitsubishi was already in the driving lane of US 81. It  drove under the trailer and became lodged.

The Pontiac struck the back of the semi.

The driver of the Mitsubishi and the driver of the Pontiac both sustained suspected serious injuries and were transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina. They are identified as 21-year-old Austin Gawith of Salina and 19-year-old Ethan Schlachter of Bennington.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at 5:38 on US 81 Highway near the intersection of Interstate 70.

– – –

(Kansas Highway Patrol photo via Trooper Ben Gardner)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Two Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash

