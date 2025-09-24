Two Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash

A single-vehicle crash on a wet road in rural Saline County sent a teenage driver to the hospital early Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Emma Breen was driving a Nissan Murano headed east on Farrelly Road. She lost control, slid, and hit a tree.

The driver and a passenger, 12-year-old Liam Breen, suffered suspected minor injuries. The driver was transported to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened at around 7:45 Monday morning in 4600 Block of E Farrelly Road, about three miles north of K 4 Highway.