Two Hurt in North Salina Crash

An SUV ended up on its top following a two-vehicle crash at an uncontrolled intersection in north Salina Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Subaru Ascent driven by 51-year-old Gina Rosenwald from Overland Park, and a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 21-year-old Kylie Buntin from Bennington, were approaching the intersection of 8th and Antrim. The Subaru failed to yield the right of way to the Trailblazer and both vehicles collided in the intersection. The Subaru came to rest on its wheel and the Trailblazer came to rest on its top.

Both drivers were transported to Salina Regional health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 2:47 Tuesday afternoon.