Two Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle rider and his passenger were both badly injured in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 135 late Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Kristopher Trester of Wichita was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle headed south on I 135. For an unknown reason he lost control. The motorcycle left the road and entered the median, throwing both the rider and passenger from it.

Trester and a passenger, 41-year-old Tashanna Stephens of Wichita, both were transported by EMS to St Francis hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

The agency says neither the rider nor the passenger was wearing a helmet or any other protective wear.

The crash happened at 10:45 Wednesday night north of Wichita on I 135 in Sedgwick County.