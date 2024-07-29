Two Hurt in I-70 Crash

A man from Phillipsburg was injured in a crash after trying to avoid another vehicle on southbound Interstate-135.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Zachary Bogart and an 11-year-old passenger were injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday morning just after 10am.

Deputies say traffic slowed as a semi truck was entering onto I-135 at the I-70 junction. Bogart moved into the passing lane to avoid the cars slowing in front of his 2012 Toyota Camry and was hit from behind by a 2102 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 64-year-old man from Minneapolis.

Bogart and his passenger were transported to Salina Regional Health Center with possible neck and back injuries.