Two Hurt in Crash North of Salina

A two-vehicle crash caused by a van making a u-turn on a highway north of Salina sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Victoria Dick from Osborne was headed north on U.S. 81 Highway in the driving lane. As the van slowed down to make a u-turn it collided with a pickup truck which was in the passing lane.

Dick and a passenger in the van, 32-year-old Michael McLaughlin also from Osborne, were both transported to the hospital in Salina with suspected minor injuries. No one in the truck was hurt.

The crash happened Tuesday night at 8:17 on U.S. 81 Highway two miles north of Interstate 70.