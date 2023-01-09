Two Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon west of Salina sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was on Halstead Road at the intersection with K 140 Highway stopped at a stop sign. The truck pulled onto K 140 Highway into the path of a 2007 Mustang and was hit.

Both drivers were transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The driver of the truck, 64-year-old Teresa Woody of Salina, was complaining of pain. The driver of the car, 62-year-old Angela Hughes of Derby, had suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon at around 3:45 a mile west of Salina at the intersection of K 140 Highway and Halstead Road.