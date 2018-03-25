Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 49 °

Two Hurt in Crash Near Salina

Todd PittengerMarch 25, 2018

A couple of people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 South of Salina late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Toby Dirks of Hutchinson and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by 44-year-old Jaime Aguilar-Guillen of Salina were both headed north on I 135. The Toyota rear-ended the Chevrolet, knocking it into a ditch where it overturned.

Both drivers were injured, and were transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina. Neither driver was buckled up.

The crash happened Saturday night at 9:00, about 12 miles south of Salina on Interstate 135.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Wildcats Fall to Loyola in the Elit...

ATLANTA, Ga. – Loyola got a game-high 23 points from senior guard Ben Richardson and used a 57.4 p...

March 25, 2018 Comments

Suspected Poacher Nabbed During Tra...

Top News

March 25, 2018

Two Hurt in Crash Near Salina

Kansas News

March 25, 2018

UPDATE: Missing Teen Found Safe

Top News

March 25, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Hurt in Crash Near Sa...
March 25, 2018Comments
Salinans “March for...
March 24, 2018Comments
Kobach Campaign Rolls Int...
March 24, 2018Comments
Colorado Woman Killed in ...
March 24, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH