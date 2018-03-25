Two Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A couple of people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 South of Salina late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Toby Dirks of Hutchinson and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by 44-year-old Jaime Aguilar-Guillen of Salina were both headed north on I 135. The Toyota rear-ended the Chevrolet, knocking it into a ditch where it overturned.

Both drivers were injured, and were transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina. Neither driver was buckled up.

The crash happened Saturday night at 9:00, about 12 miles south of Salina on Interstate 135.