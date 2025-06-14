Two Hurt in Construction Zone Crash

A three-vehicle crash in a construction zone on Interstate 70 near Junction City sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F 350 pickup truck was headed west on I 70 in the Junction City area construction zone. The Ford rear-ended a Nissan Frontier pickup truck. The Nissan spun into the eastbound lanes and struck an oncoming Ford E 450 which was hauling a vehicle.

According to the agency, two people in the Nissan were transported to the hospital in Junction City to be treated for possible injuries. They are:

67-year-old John Boucher from Larkspur Colorado

64-year-old Janet Boucher from Larkspur, Colorado

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The crash happened at around 3:15 Friday afternoon at mile post 297.9, or I70 at Junction City limits.