Car Crash Involving Semi Injures Two

A crash just off Interstate 70 in Dickinson County involving a semi and a passenger car sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Impala was exiting I 70 at the Chapman Exit and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign. The car was struck on the driver’s side by a Peterbilt Semi.

The driver and passenger in the car were both injured.

The driver, 88-year-old Jerry May from Colorado, was transported to a Wichita hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries. The passenger, 56-year-old Brent May from Colorado, suffered suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Marshall Ave, the road leading into Chapman, was closed while first responders worked the scene, including a helicopter that landed to transport the driver to Wichita.

The crash happened at just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Photos via Kansas Highway Patrol