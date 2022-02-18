Salina, KS

Two Held on Drug Charges Following Chase in Concordia

February 18, 2022

Two suspects are behind bars in Concordia following Wednesday’s police chase in north central Kansas.

Local police say it all started shortly after noon when officers pulled over a pickup pulling a trailer. At some point during that confrontation, the vehicle took off, prompting officers to give chase.

A suspect in the vehicle reportedly fired at police, who responded in kind. The driver, later ID’d as Nebraska resident Jacob Lyman, lost control of the vehicle a short time later.

Lyman and his passenger, Texas resident Valerie Sanchez, were both busted on drug charges. Police are investigating.



