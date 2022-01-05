Two From Salina Killed in Crash

A man and a woman from Salina were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the double fatality collision happened at 4:35 AM Tuesday on Interstate 35, a mile south of Tonkawa, Oklahoma in Kay County. The agency says 21-year-old Kyra D. Ray and 22-year-old Xavier M. Mitchell, both from Salina, Kansas, died at the scene of the crash.

According to the Patrol, Mitchell was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra headed north on I-35. For an unknown reason the car departed the road to the right and impacted the barrier wall. It continued to travel and impacted a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, a Ford Econoline van, and a Kenworth semi.

Ray was pinned in the car for 4 1/2 hours before being freed by the Tonkawa Fire Department utilizing the jaws of life.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.