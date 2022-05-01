Salina, KS

Two From Salina in Leadership Class

Todd PittengerMay 1, 2022

The USD 305 superintendent of schools and the school board president have both been selected to participate in a leadership class.

According to the district, board president Jim Fletcher and superintendent Linn Exline were nominated and chosen to participate in the Kansas Association of School Boards’ Leadership for Tomorrow Class of 2022.

Leadership for Tomorrow (LFT) provides time to explore change theories and strategies and participate in leadership skills training. The class expands understanding of key issues in education for effective governance and raising student achievement. Through five, two-day sessions, the class will visit local schools, hear classroom presentations and participate in discussions of issues and challenges facing Kansas education.

At the end of the program, LFT members’ refined skills and knowledge better prepare them for success in the modern education environment.

